Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

