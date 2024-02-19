Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust accounts for 5.9% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.17. 23,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,967. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.09%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.