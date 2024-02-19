MetisDAO Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $89.71 or 0.00173301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $471.02 million and $20.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015994 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,748.90 or 0.99969016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 92.31312892 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $15,583,975.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.