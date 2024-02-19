MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $51,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 3,575,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

