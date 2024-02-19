MFN Partners Management LP Sells 2,377 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

MFN Partners Management LP trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up 9.2% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned 1.36% of First Citizens BancShares worth $272,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $18.92 on Monday, reaching $1,514.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,444.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

