Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) PT Raised to $12.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

MCW opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

