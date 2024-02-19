Mizuho Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

Confluent stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,090,213 shares of company stock worth $31,520,960. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

