Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

GLUE stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 833,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 669,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 407,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

