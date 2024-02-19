Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $390.70 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00076475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,106,570,534 coins and its circulating supply is 834,304,030 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

