Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,803. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

