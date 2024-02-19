Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys 47,187 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 602.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

