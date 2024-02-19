Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.95. 4,385,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,040. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

