Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Meritage Homes accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after buying an additional 151,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 3.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.45. 370,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

