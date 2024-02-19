MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSA. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $178.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after buying an additional 67,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

