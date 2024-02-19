MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.82. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

