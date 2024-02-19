Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.61.

TSE:MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

