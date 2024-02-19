N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of N-able worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in N-able by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in N-able by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in N-able by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in N-able by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.