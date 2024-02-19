Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of QYLG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.
About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
