National Bankshares Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.38.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.3 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

TSE TOY opened at C$35.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

