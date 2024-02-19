Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13,200.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £132 ($166.71) and last traded at £132 ($166.71), with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £132 ($166.71).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,700.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,707.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
