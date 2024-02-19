Needham & Company LLC Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $46.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

