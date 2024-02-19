Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for approximately 7.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.85% of Nelnet worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.88. 78,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

NNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

