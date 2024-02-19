Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 0.6 %

NEON stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor AB grew its holdings in Neonode by 821.4% during the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neonode by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

