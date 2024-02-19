NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Raised to $18.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.