Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.95. 4,325,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

