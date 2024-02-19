Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several brokerages have commented on NMRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $19.76 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

