NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,875 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

