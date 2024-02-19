Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Smart Sand makes up approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Smart Sand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 89.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 89,955 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Smart Sand by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 75,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $148,406.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 925,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,246.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SND stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 88,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

