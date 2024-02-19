Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,555 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 1,556,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN remained flat at $6.23 on Monday. 107,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

Orion Group Profile

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.