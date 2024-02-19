Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $906,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust comprises about 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

