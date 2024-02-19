Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises approximately 0.4% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.