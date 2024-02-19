Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,978,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,185. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

