Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,866,476 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,866,476 shares during the period. Flotek Industries comprises 3.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 29,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,585. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $28,729.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,062.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $170,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

