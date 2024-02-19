NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. NMI has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NMI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

