Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,772,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.