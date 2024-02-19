North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,154. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

