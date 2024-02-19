North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $215,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

