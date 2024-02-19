North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 827,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

