North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.46. 1,432,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,239. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

