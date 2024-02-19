North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

