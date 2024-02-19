North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,623,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $78.51. 53,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

