Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NVO traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $124.01. 6,609,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.64. The company has a market cap of $556.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.