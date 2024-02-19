NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Piper Sandler Companies

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler Companies to $850.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

