Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.