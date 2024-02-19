Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at $540,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

