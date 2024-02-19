OMG Network Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $101.33 million and $17.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001747 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

