Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $164.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $182.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

