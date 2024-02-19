OPENLANE (KAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPENLANE Trading Down 1.8 %

OPENLANE stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.