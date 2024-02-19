Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.78 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00007633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $272.01 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

