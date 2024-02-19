Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $11.80 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $116.37 million and $11.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015600 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.75 or 0.99898844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00174721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11688102 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,486,850.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.